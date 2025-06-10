 Skip navigation
Brandon Aiyuk still “in the middle” of his rehab as he works his way back from torn ACL

  
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk jogged during Tuesday’s practice, a positive sign in his rehab on his surgically repaired knee.

Aiyuk is expected to start training camp on active/physically unable to perform after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee Oct. 20. He likely misses the start of the season, too.

“He’s making his way back,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s still in the middle of it. So, he’s working through that. He’s been around, been rehabbing for the most part, but he’s been out to some practices, and it was good to have him out today.”

First-round pick Mykel Williams has a tight hamstring that is keeping him sidelined now but is not expected to be an issue for the start of training camp.

Safety Malik Mustapha, linebacker Curtis Robinson and rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke all are returning from ACL injuries and are expected to join Aiyuk on the active/PUP list.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (hamstring), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (calf), offensive lineman Andre Dillard (ankle scope), safety J’ayir Brown (ankle cleanup), safety George Odum (knee) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) are not participating in the minicamp.