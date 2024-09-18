Brandon Aiyuk took “another step” in working his way back into football shape

Brandon Aiyuk did not participate in training camp with the 49ers, so he’s doing catchup work into the season. He has played only 73 percent of the offensive snaps in two games, while catching six passes for 71 yards.

In 2023, Aiyuk played 82 percent of the snaps and averaged 84 receiving yards on his way to a 75-catch, 1,342-yard season.

Aiyuk, though, saw progress in Week 2.

“I feel better. Another week. Another step,” he said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Aiyuk’s stats were better in Week 2 than in Week 1, and he said he was “happy watching tape this week.”

The 49ers will need more out of him with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey both sidelined.

“I’m just looking to take another step,” Aiyuk said. “We’ve got another day in practice today, so looking to get better again today, tomorrow, and Friday, and then just let it go on Sunday, see what happens.”