 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aiyuk won’t have his 21-day practice window opened this week

  
Published November 4, 2025 03:24 PM

Brandon Aiyuk is not ready to return yet.

Almost two weeks after Kyle Shanahan said the star wide receiver was close to having his 21-day practice window opened, the 49ers coach said it won’t be this week.

Aiyuk remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL tears in his knee. He was injured Oct. 20, 2024, in a game against the Chiefs.

The 49ers continue to say Aiyuk is “making progress” in his rehab, but more than a year after his injury, Aiyuk still is not back on the practice field.

The 49ers off week is Week 14.

Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 before playing only seven games last season. He finished 2024 with 25 catches for 374 yards.