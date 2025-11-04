Brandon Aiyuk won’t have his 21-day practice window opened this week

Brandon Aiyuk is not ready to return yet.

Almost two weeks after Kyle Shanahan said the star wide receiver was close to having his 21-day practice window opened, the 49ers coach said it won’t be this week.

Aiyuk remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL tears in his knee. He was injured Oct. 20, 2024, in a game against the Chiefs.

The 49ers continue to say Aiyuk is “making progress” in his rehab, but more than a year after his injury, Aiyuk still is not back on the practice field.

The 49ers off week is Week 14.

Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 before playing only seven games last season. He finished 2024 with 25 catches for 374 yards.