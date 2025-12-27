 Skip navigation
Dolphins place WR Dee Eskridge, CB Isaiah Johnson, DT Benito Jones on IR

  
Published December 27, 2025 04:59 PM

The Dolphins placed wide receiver Dee Eskridge, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle Benito Jones on injured reserve on Sunday, the team announced.

Eskridge was doubtful to play Sunday with a toe injury, while Johnson (knee) and Jones (back) were already ruled out. That ends the season for the three players.

Eskridge played 13 games this season, seeing action on 88 offensive snaps and 78 on special teams. He has four catches for 62 yards and one tackle.

Johnson has made his first four regular-season appearances this season, playing three defensive snaps and 55 on special teams. He has three special teams tackles.

Johnson tore his ACL in practice earlier this week.

In 14 games, with eight starts this season, Jones has 15 tackles and a sack.

The Dolphins also announced they activated offensive lineman Andrew Meyer off injured reserve. Meyer, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Dolphins in 2024, has never played a regular-season game.

The Dolphins also signed wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated linebacker Derrick McLendon and offensive lineman Josh Priebe to the game-day roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.