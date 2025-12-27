 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans go deep again, lead Chargers 14-0

  
Published December 27, 2025 04:52 PM

The Texans have doubled down on long touchdowns in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jayden Higgins on the team’s first possession and he found Higgins’ fellow 2025 draft pick and Iowa State product Jaylin Noel on the second possession. This play only covered 43 yards, but the result was another touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Houston.

Stroud is now 4-of-4 for 142 yards.

The Chargers’ lone possession lasted three plays and ended with Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter planting quarterback Justin Herbert into the ground for a sack. Herbert, who recently had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand, got some medical attention on the sideline after that hit and he may not be in the game long if the Texans keep scoring at will.