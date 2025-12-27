Texans go deep again, lead Chargers 14-0

The Texans have doubled down on long touchdowns in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jayden Higgins on the team’s first possession and he found Higgins’ fellow 2025 draft pick and Iowa State product Jaylin Noel on the second possession. This play only covered 43 yards, but the result was another touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Houston.

Stroud is now 4-of-4 for 142 yards.

The Chargers’ lone possession lasted three plays and ended with Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter planting quarterback Justin Herbert into the ground for a sack. Herbert, who recently had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand, got some medical attention on the sideline after that hit and he may not be in the game long if the Texans keep scoring at will.