Brandon Aubrey agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys

Kicker Brandon Aubrey and the Cowboys have struck a deal.

According to multiple reports, Aubrey has agreed to a four-year extension in Dallas. The $28 million pact includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

Reports earlier in the offseason indicated that Aubrey was looking for $10 million a year. The deal with the Cowboys falls short of that number, but he did not sign an offer sheet with another club after being tendered in free agency and the new contract will still make him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Aubrey is 112-of-127 on field goals over his three years with the Cowboys, including a 35-of-44 mark on kicks of at least 50 yards. He’s also tied for the fourth-longest field goal in league history at 65 yards.