Brandon Aubrey kicks 65-yard field goal, second-longest in NFL history

  
Published September 22, 2024 04:55 PM

Brandon Aubrey can’t miss, becoming the best long-distance field goal kicker in the league.

The Cowboys kicker nailed a 65-yarder in the first quarter, his 14th in a row without a miss beyond 50 yards. It is the second-longest field goal in NFL history next to the 66-yarder by Baltimore’s Justin Tucker against the Lions in 2021.

Aubrey had a 66-yarder in the preseason.

The Ravens had only nine players on the field for the kick, which has drawn the Cowboys to within 7-3 of the Ravens.

Aubrey missed only two kicks as a rookie, making a league-best 36 to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He has made all nine field goals this season.

The Cowboys went only 23 yards in seven plays to set up Aubrey’s kick.