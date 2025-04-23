Brandon Beane: It’s great to have Tre’Davious White back

The Bills recently signed cornerback Tre’Davious White to a one-year deal, bringing back a player who was a key part of the team’s rise under General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

A first-round pick in 2017 — Beane and McDermott’s first draft — White started 82 games for Buffalo before he was released last offseason after injuries limited him to just 10 games from 2022-2023.

“It’s great to have Tre back,” Beane said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “You know how we all feel about him, and the business part of this stinks.

“I made it clear just because we’re parting ways today doesn’t mean forever. And not that I envisioned one year later it would work out, but no, we’re excited to have him back. Hard to find a guy who’s been here since we started this thing.”

Beane touted the “great experience” White brings to the club. Last season, White played four games for the Rams and seven games for the Ravens.

“Felt like, if you watch his film, really improved from the start of the year with the Rams to how he played down the stretch,” Beane said. “He’s another year off the injury. So, we have a lot of confidence in Tre, but no promises were made … we’re pulling for him and would love nothing more if he wins the starting job. That means we feel good with him.”