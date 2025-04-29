Brandon Beane: James Cook will be in Buffalo in 2025 and hopefully beyond

Bills running back James Cook is sitting out voluntary workouts and trying to get a new contract, but General Manager Brandon Beane believes the player and the team have a future together.

Beane told Pat McAfee today that Cook will definitely remain with the Bills through 2025, the final year of his rookie contract, and that he’s optimistic they can work out a long-term contract extension.

“He will be here this year and hopefully beyond,” Beane said. “We love James and we would love nothing more than to keep him here longer term.”

Cook has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and last year he tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. And after the strong years that Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry had last season, there’s increasing talk around the NFL that teams should be willing to invest significant money in running backs.

So far Beane hasn’t shown Cook the kind of money he’s looking for, but Beane sounds interested in making something happen that keeps Cook in Buffalo for years to come.