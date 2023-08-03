 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Beane: Stefon Diggs never asked for a trade and no team ever called us about him

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:39 AM

Despite a strange offseason for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs that culminated in head coach Sean McDermott saying he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence from the first practice of mandatory minicamp, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says there were zero trade talks surrounding Diggs.

Beane told Pat McAfee that Diggs never asked to be traded and no other team ever offered to trade for him.

“No, no one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said. “Even if there was an issue, and he was never asking to be traded, it never came up.”

Beane did acknowledge that the Bills’ brass and Diggs needed to talk it out, but he said they did that and there are no concerns.

“It truly was never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page,” Beane said.

The salary cap ramifications would have made trading Diggs difficult, which may be why other teams didn’t see it happening and didn’t check in about whether Diggs was available. From all indications the Bills and Diggs are now on the same page and he’ll be in Buffalo for 2023, and likely beyond.