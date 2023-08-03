Brandon Beane: Stefon Diggs never asked for a trade and no team ever called us about him

Despite a strange offseason for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs that culminated in head coach Sean McDermott saying he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence from the first practice of mandatory minicamp, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says there were zero trade talks surrounding Diggs.

Beane told Pat McAfee that Diggs never asked to be traded and no other team ever offered to trade for him.

“No, no one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said. “Even if there was an issue, and he was never asking to be traded, it never came up.”

Beane did acknowledge that the Bills’ brass and Diggs needed to talk it out, but he said they did that and there are no concerns.

“It truly was never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page,” Beane said.

The salary cap ramifications would have made trading Diggs difficult, which may be why other teams didn’t see it happening and didn’t check in about whether Diggs was available. From all indications the Bills and Diggs are now on the same page and he’ll be in Buffalo for 2023, and likely beyond.