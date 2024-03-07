Brandon Graham: Glad to be part of Eagles plan, have to work it out for both sides

Word earlier this week was that the Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have mutual interest in continuing their relationship for another season and Graham confirmed it on Thursday.

During an appearance on WIP, Graham said that he is planning on signing a new deal with the team and that the two sides are working out the details of a new contract.

“I’m glad to still be part of the plan . . . now it is about making it make sense for both parties,” Graham said.

Graham joined the Eagles as a 2010 first-round pick and he is the longest-tenured member of the team. He had 16 tackles and three sacks while appearing in every game as a reserve in 2023.