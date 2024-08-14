Brandon Graham: Jalen Hurts has a new and improved view of life

The poor end to the Eagles’ 2023 season has created a lot of interest in seeing whether the team is going to get back on track during the 2024 season or if their struggles were a sign of more bad things to come in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts’s performance will play a significant role in any answer to that question. There has been reporting about how issues in Hurts’s relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni impacted the negative turn for the team and there was some belief that Hurts was playing through injury as last season went on, but defensive end Brandon Graham’s view of the current state of affairs is that Hurts is in a very good place.

“I mean, you could just see that Jalen’s getting more comfortable by the day and just the way he’s moving, even quicker than he was last year,” Graham said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think he was probably dealing with some stuff last year. But you can tell that he got a new and improved view of just life this year. And I’m excited for him because you can tell that he is excited.”

The Eagles overhauled their offensive coaching staff this offseason and they added running back Saquon Barkley in moves designed to help set Hurts up for a return to the kind of success he was experiencing before things went south last year. Graham’s comments provide reason to believe things are on the right track, but the regular season will bring the meaningful answers to where things stand with Hurts.