Brandon Graham on returning for Super Bowl: Let’s get there and we’ll see

Defensive end Brandon Graham came up with a huge play the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl and he’s not ready to slam the door on the idea that he could be back for this year’s Super Bowl.

Graham has been out since tearing his triceps in November and he said on WIP Tuesday that there’s no chance he returns to face the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, but he said that he’ll revisit where things stand should the Eagles advance on Sunday.

“Let’s get there,” Graham said. “Let’s go win this week. That’s all I’m focused on. And then, you know, we’ll see something.”

Graham had a strip-sack of Tom Brady to seal the Eagles’ win in Super Bowl LII and the possibility of a reprise is in place heading into Sunday’s game.