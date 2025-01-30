 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham: Today was a good day, I don’t feel restricted at all

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:30 PM

Defensive end Brandon Graham was back on the practice field for the Eagles on Thursday for the first time since he tore his triceps in Week 12.

Graham believed his season was over, but his recovery has gone well and the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl has given him more time to get cleared for a return to the field. While it’s too soon to know if that will happen before February 9, Graham said the process got off to a good start.

“Today was a good one, tomorrow we’ll see what happens and we’re just gonna keep working until we get there,” Graham said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Graham said that he feels his conditioning is good and that he’ll be able to do anything asked of him if he is in the lineup against the Chiefs.

“I don’t feel restricted at all,” Graham said. “It’s a good balance. Whatever I gotta do to get ready for this one game, I feel like I can do it.”

The Eagles have two more practices in Philadelphia and three practices in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.