Brandon Graham will make an announcement at the Eagles’ facility today

  
Published March 18, 2025 10:29 AM

Brandon Graham, one of the best and most popular players in Eagles history, will make an announcement at the team facility.

That usually means a player is announcing his retirement, although there was no official word from either Graham or the Eagles on the nature of his announcement. The announcement will be made at noon ET on Tuesday.

Graham is about to turn 37 years old and is not currently under contract, having played out his last contract with Super Bowl LIX. He also tore his triceps during that game, the second time he tore the same muscle during the season, which would be another reason he might decide it’s time to retire.

Graham said after the Super Bowl that he wasn’t prepared at the time to make any statements about his future, saying he needed time to talk things over with his wife.

If Graham does retire, he does so as one of the Eagles’ most accomplished players, the team’s record holder for most games played, a two-time Super Bowl winner and a player who left it all on the field, right down to toughing out a bad injury to earn one more ring.