Brandon Graham will unretire, rejoin Eagles

  
Published October 20, 2025 07:47 PM

A two-time Super Bowl champion is unretiring.

PFT has confirmed that defensive end Brandon Graham will re-join the Eagles. Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports was the first to report that Graham is indeed returning.

Multiple reports surfaced on Sunday that Graham was considering it. As PFT reported on Sunday afternoon, the primary impediment was the negotiation of an acceptable contract.

Graham, a first-round pick in 2010, spent 15 years with the Eagles, winning two Super Bowls. His strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cemented the Philly victory in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles have a need in their pass-rush rotation, after the recent retirement of Za’Darius Smith.