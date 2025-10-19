 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Graham, Eagles reunion hinges on negotiating a contract

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:17 PM

Yes, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is considering making a comeback.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the situation mainly comes down to whether the two sides can negotiate a mutually acceptable contract.

From Graham’s perspective, he loves football — and he sees an opportunity to come back and play for a team with which he has won a couple of Super Bowls. The sudden retirement of Za’Darius Smith creates a need, especially since the Eagles like to employ a robust rotation of pass rushers.

Graham, a first-round pick in 2010, spent his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia. A sixteenth year (or at least part of one) could be coming.