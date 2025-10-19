Brandon Graham, Eagles reunion hinges on negotiating a contract

Yes, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is considering making a comeback.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the situation mainly comes down to whether the two sides can negotiate a mutually acceptable contract.

From Graham’s perspective, he loves football — and he sees an opportunity to come back and play for a team with which he has won a couple of Super Bowls. The sudden retirement of Za’Darius Smith creates a need, especially since the Eagles like to employ a robust rotation of pass rushers.

Graham, a first-round pick in 2010, spent his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia. A sixteenth year (or at least part of one) could be coming.