Brandon Graham is considering a return to the NFL

The Eagles lost an edge rusher to retirement this week, but a former member of the defense could be going the other direction.

According to multiple reports, Brandon Graham is considering a return to active duty. Graham retired after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February, but left the door open to a potential return when asked about it in April.

While Graham could play for any team, the Eagles’ need for help on the edge as well as his history with the team make that an obvious spot to watch if he does decide to play.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked if there were conversations about that possibility in a press conference this week and said “not to my knowledge,” but there probably wouldn’t need to be extensive discussions if Graham does decide he wants to play again.