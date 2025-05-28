 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham wins PFWA's Good Guy Award for his cooperation with the media

  
Published May 28, 2025 04:00 PM

Brandon Graham won the 2025 Good Guy Award, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Wednesday.

Graham recently retired from the NFL after a 15-year career.

He was cited for his dealings with local and national media during the previous season and his entire career.

Graham, the 21st Good Guy Award winner, is the third member of the Eagles franchise to win the award. He joins two-time winner Chris Long (2018, 2019) and Jason Kelce (2023) as other Eagles to win the award.

Other finalists for the Good Guy Award were Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Graham was a finalist for the Good Guy Award the past three years.