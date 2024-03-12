Brandon Powell returning to Vikings on one-year deal

The Vikings will have wide receiver Brandon Powell on hand to help their offense transition to life without quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Powell has agreed to a new deal with the team. It will be a one-year deal for the wideout.

Powell signed with the Vikings last year and caught 29 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. He also served as the team’s punt returner and averaged 7.8 yards per return in that role.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are set to return as the team’s top two wideouts, so Powell will slot into a role behind them as the team works to prepare Sam Darnold or someone else to take over the reins once Cousins officially decamps for Atlanta this week.