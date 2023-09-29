Brandon Staley anticipates J.C. Jackson being active Sunday

Cornerback J.C. Jackson played 85 of the Chargers’ 132 defensive snaps the first two games. He played none last week as the team made him healthy scratch.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that he expects Jackson to be active for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Staley added that it is “to be determined” whether Jackson starts.

On Thursday, Jackson said he was “confused” by his benching last week.

“I kind of knew what was going on. I’m still confused on why,” Jackson said. “I can’t put my opinion on it. It was a coach decision. It’s not my team. I can tell you I’m confused and I don’t know what’s going on. But that’s not the real answer of why I didn’t play or why I didn’t start. That’s above me.”

Staley said Jackson has no reason to be “confused.”

“He probably doesn’t agree with the decision, but the decision was communicated clearly, and the reason why,” Staley said. “The acceptance of that is a different matter.”

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2022, but he has not come close to living up to it. He was targeted 12 times and allowed six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.