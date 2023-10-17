Brandon Staley: It was a high-level game between two teams that are really, really good

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was disappointed to lose to the Cowboys on Monday night, but he said afterward that it wasn’t a reflection that his team isn’t playing at a high level.

Staley said the Chargers were right in it until the end and that they went toe-to-toe with a Cowboys team that is one of the best in the NFL.

“We’re driving down to win the game at the end of the game. That’s a really good football team over there. They’ve won 12 games the last two seasons and gone deep into the playoffs. It was a high-level game between two teams that are really, really good,” Staley said. “I just think we’ve got to play the game a little more on our terms. I think it starts with protecting the passer better through the run game, keepers, action, making sure those guys don’t get their ears pinned back and they’re able to get off the rock, because they have a lot of good rushers there.”

Staley defended his team for playing close against the Cowboys.

“It was 20-17 between two really good teams,” Staley said. “We can learn from how we played at the finish in order to close it out.”