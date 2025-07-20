George Karlaftis agrees to four-year extension with Chiefs

The Chiefs signed guard Trey Smith to a new contract last week and they struck a deal with another member of the team this weekend.

According to multiple reports, defensive end George Karlaftis has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. Karlaftis stands to make $93 million under the terms of the deal and $62 million of that money is guaranteed.

Karlaftis is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option, so he’s now tied to the team through the 2030 season.

Karlaftis was the 30th overall pick in 2022 and he’s started 53 of the 59 regular season and playoff games he’s played for the team. He has 115 tackles, 24.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season. He has eight postseason sacks, including four in three contests last season.

The Chiefs will report to training camp on Monday and they’ll have two new deals to celebrate once everyone arrives at Missouri Western State University.