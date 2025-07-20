Seahawks release veteran TE Noah Fant

The Seahawks released veteran tight end Noah Fant on Sunday, the team announced.

He was due a non-guaranteed salary of $8.49 million this season and the move saves $8.91 million against the salary cap.

Fant, 27, spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks after being acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. He appeared in 48 games, starting 42, and made 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns in his time in Seattle.

The Broncos made Fant a first-round pick in 2019, and he spent three seasons there. He caught 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Broncos.

Second-year tight end AJ Barner, rookie Elijah Arroyo and veteran free-agent addition Eric Saubert will see more opportunities at the position with Fant’s release. The Seahawks also have a pair of undrafted rookie tight ends on the roster in Marshall Lang and Nick Kallerup.