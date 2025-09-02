Braxton Jones to start at left tackle for Bears

The Bears have settled on their starting left tackle.

Head coach Ben Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference that Braxton Jones will be in the starting lineup against the Vikings on Monday night.

Jones was the incumbent starter at the position, but the Bears spent time this offseason looking at several options for the job. Kiran Amegadjie, second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, and Theo Benedet also saw time with the first team before Jones seemed to strengthen his grip on the role in recent weeks.

All three of the other players remain on the 53-man roster, so the Bears don’t have to stick with Jones if he doesn’t show he’s the right choice. He’ll get the opportunity to put the question to rest, however, and a good showing on Monday night will help that cause.