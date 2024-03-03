Braylon Edwards saves 80-year-old man who was being assaulted by a 25-year-old

Former NFL receiver Braylon Edwards was in the right place at a critical time.

Via ClickOnDetroit.com, Edwards saved an 80-year-old man who was being assaulted by a 25-year-old at a YMCA in Michigan.

“I walk into the locker room after work, and basically, I hear about four rows behind me arguing about music and how it was being played too loud,” Edwards said. “So I’m not paying attention, and I was just minding my business. . . .

“The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like, but once I hear a thud, that’s when I got up and turned around. . . . And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter.”

The incident happened on Friday. Edwards was informed by authorities that his intervention likely saved the man’s life.

“I didn’t know it was that serious, I mean the victim probably had a serious concussion by nature but It wasn’t until I talked to . . . [D]etective Jacobs down in Farmington who told me that if I didn’t step in but at the end of the day that’s what you do,” Edwards said.

Edwards was the third overall pick in the 2005 draft. He played college football at Michigan. He spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Jets, 49ers, and Seahawks.