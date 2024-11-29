 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breece Hall, C.J. Mosley listed as questionable for Jets

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:42 PM

Running back Breece Hall returned to full practice participation on Friday, but the Jets aren’t ready to guarantee he’ll be playing against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Hall is listed as questionable for the game. He missed practice on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Safety Chuck Clark (shin) is also listed as questionable after being added to the report as a limited participant on Friday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) had two full practices this week as he tries to make his return to the lineup. He’s listed as questionable along with offensive linemen Jake Hanson (hamstring) and Xavier Newman (concussion).

Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) has been ruled out and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said this week that he may be headed for injured reserve.