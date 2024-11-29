Breece Hall, C.J. Mosley listed as questionable for Jets

Running back Breece Hall returned to full practice participation on Friday, but the Jets aren’t ready to guarantee he’ll be playing against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Hall is listed as questionable for the game. He missed practice on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Safety Chuck Clark (shin) is also listed as questionable after being added to the report as a limited participant on Friday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) had two full practices this week as he tries to make his return to the lineup. He’s listed as questionable along with offensive linemen Jake Hanson (hamstring) and Xavier Newman (concussion).

Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) has been ruled out and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said this week that he may be headed for injured reserve.