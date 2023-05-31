 Skip navigation
Breece Hall: I feel like myself again

  
Published May 31, 2023 11:44 AM

Jets running back Breece Hall’s impressive rookie season was cut short when he tore his ACL in Week Seven and Wednesday has been filled with optimistic notes about his outlook for the coming season.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at a Wednesday press conference Hall has looked good in the team’s offseason program and that he’s “very optimistic ” about Hall’s chances of being ready to play in the season opener against the Bills on September 11. Hall, who turned 22 on Wednesday, had his own turn at the podium later in the day and didn’t make any predictions about the opening Monday night, but he did say that he’s feeling back to normal on the field.

“I feel like myself again,” Hall said.

Hall has a few months to continue rounding into shape before any calls will be made about his return to game action, but things appear to be on a promising track as the team’s offseason program winds down.