Breece Hall not practicing due to “some lower-half stuff”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh discussed edge rusher Haason Reddick’s absence from OTAs during a Tuesday press conference and he also fielded questions about why running back Breece Hall has been working to the side at recent practices.

Saleh said that Hall is dealing with “some lower-half stuff” and that that it is “nothing we’re concerned about” for the long term. The Jets will likely continue to be cautious with Hall’s activity level through the end of the offseason program in order to increase Hall’s chances of being at full speed in September.

Hall showed how dangerous he can be at that speed while picking up 1,585 yards from scrimmage last season. That included 649 yards after the catch and a league-best 83-yard run that came with Hall coming off of the torn ACL that cut his rookie season short. Saleh said that injury kept Hall from being himself until around the middle of the year and that the team has designs on even more contributions from him this year.

“If you get a guy like him the ball in space, he makes it happen,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “I think the quarterback’s best friend is a guy who can take a five-yard checkdown and turn it into 20, which I think he made a routine of last year. We can use him a bunch of different ways, but at the end of the day, it’s just trying to find ways to get him the ball.”

Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles kept the Jets from seeing their offense with all hands on deck last year. They’ll be hoping for a fully operational unit this time around.