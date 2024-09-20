Breece Hall’s touchdown run has Jets up 14-0

It took a Jets’ challenge, but Breece Hall scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

The Jets lead 14-0.

Officials ruled Hall short of the goal line, which would have set up a fourth down, but the Jets challenged and won. Hall clearly had the ball across the goal line before his knee touched.

Aaron Rodgers has been nearly perfect, going 12-of-14 for 135 yards with a touchdown.

Allen Lazard has three catches for 48 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown.

The Jets have outgained the Patriots 193 to 12 thus far.

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers, who entered with a hip injury, injured his ankle and is questionable to return.