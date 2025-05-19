 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Brent Jones will become 33rd member of the 49ers Hall of Fame

  
Published May 19, 2025 05:47 PM

The 49ers and the York family announced that former tight end Brent Jones will become the 33rd inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

“Receiving the call from Jed [York] was incredibly emotional for me, something that I will remember forever,” Jones said in a statement. “It is truly the greatest honor of my life to be alongside the legends that comprise the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the greatest franchises in all of professional sports. I want to sincerely thank my coaches and the teammates who poured into me and allowed me to be successful on and off the field.”

Jones appeared in 143 games, including 126 starts, from 1987-97 with the 49ers. He had 417 receptions for 5,195 yards and 33 touchdowns. Jones also appeared in 21 postseason contests, with 19 starts, and totaled 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns and won three Super Bowl rings.

Jones twice was second-team All-Pro (1993-94), he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1993-96).

He ranks third in franchise history in receptions (417), receiving yards (5,195) and receiving touchdowns (33) among tight ends. He also ranks in the top 10 among all players in franchise history in receptions (seventh), receiving yards (ninth) and receiving touchdowns (10th).