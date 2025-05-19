Brent Jones will become 33rd member of the 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers and the York family announced that former tight end Brent Jones will become the 33rd inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

“Receiving the call from Jed [York] was incredibly emotional for me, something that I will remember forever,” Jones said in a statement. “It is truly the greatest honor of my life to be alongside the legends that comprise the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the greatest franchises in all of professional sports. I want to sincerely thank my coaches and the teammates who poured into me and allowed me to be successful on and off the field.”

Jones appeared in 143 games, including 126 starts, from 1987-97 with the 49ers. He had 417 receptions for 5,195 yards and 33 touchdowns. Jones also appeared in 21 postseason contests, with 19 starts, and totaled 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns and won three Super Bowl rings.

Jones twice was second-team All-Pro (1993-94), he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1993-96).

He ranks third in franchise history in receptions (417), receiving yards (5,195) and receiving touchdowns (33) among tight ends. He also ranks in the top 10 among all players in franchise history in receptions (seventh), receiving yards (ninth) and receiving touchdowns (10th).