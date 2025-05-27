Brenton Strange “definitely ready” to be No. 1 tight end for Jaguars

The Jaguars have a new head coach in Liam Coen, a new star player in Travis Hunter and a new No. 1 tight end in Brenton Strange.

Strange got bumped up the depth chart after Evan Engram was released this offseason and the 2022 second-round pick feels ready to make the most of the opportunity. He jumped from a five-catch rookie season to 40 receptions for 411 yards last season and told John Oehser of the team’s website that he’s prepared to step into the starting lineup this fall.

“I’m definitely ready for it,” Strange said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself and I’ve always had a lot of confidence in myself. I feel like I’m always one of the best players on the field. I feel like that’s the mentality I bring.”

Cade Otton had 59 catches playing in Coen’s offense with the Buccaneers last season and similar production for Strange would be a welcome development for a Jaguars team trying to get back on track in 2025.