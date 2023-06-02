 Skip navigation
Breshad Perriman worked out with Colts on Friday

  
June 2, 2023

The Colts may soon add a wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Breshad Perriman worked out for Indianapolis on Friday and the the club is discussing signing him.

Perriman spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers. He caught nine passes for 110 yards with a touchdown there last season.

A Ravens first-round pick in 2015, Perriman was in his second stint with the Buccaneers. He’s appeared in 80 games with 25 starts over his career. His most successful season was in 2019 with Tampa Bay as he caught 36 passes for 645 yards with six TDs.

Perriman, 29, has also spent time with the Browns and Jets. He’s caught 145 passes for 2,343 yards with 16 touchdowns.