Brett Maher perfect on his kicks Thursday

  
Published January 19, 2023 01:46 PM
nbc_pft_mahermissedkicks_230117
January 17, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate where the Cowboys go from here, after kicker Brett Maher missed four point after attempts, and question how he’ll handle the pressure against the 49ers.

Brett Maher was perfect in Thursday’s practice, going 6-for-6, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo.com. It solidified the Cowboys’ faith in him despite his missing four of five extra points Monday night.

The Cowboys kicker’s four PAT misses set an NFL record in a single game, regular or postseason, since the league began tracking the data in 1932.

We’ve got trust in him ,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday, via Epstein. “We’ve got faith in him. That’s our brother and we’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week we ain’t really need him. But this week we probably will, so get that shit together.”

The Cowboys repeatedly have expressed confidence in Maher, but they also signed Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday as insurance. Vizcaino went 3-of-5 on his attempts Thursday.

“It doesn’t take anything away from our trust in Brett,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of signing Vizcaino. “I just think it’s part of the responsibility. Player acquisition is a 365-day [job]. This is nothing out of the norm for us.

“We just want to make sure we’re in position to always add depth to our football team.”

It’s safe to say, though, that if Maher hadn’t missed again and again and again and again, the Cowboys wouldn’t have added a kicker this week. Maher also missed a PAT in Week 18 -- his only kick against the Commanders -- giving him five consecutive misses before he finally connected on his final try Monday night.

Maher will have as much pressure on him as any player in Sunday’s game in Santa Clara.