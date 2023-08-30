Brett Rypien signs to Rams’ practice squad

Brett Rypien is rejoining the Rams.

The quarterback was one of 15 players the team announced for its 16-player practice squad. Linebacker Troy Reeder, who was with the Vikings this summer, is the only of the signees who was not with the Rams during training camp. Reeder, though, was with the Rams from 2019-21.

The Rams cut Rypien on Monday, keeping only Matthew Stafford and rookie Stetson Bennett on the 53.

Rypien spent the past three seasons in Denver, appearing in four games last season. Two of those appearances were starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson, and Rypien went 80-of-130 for 778 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams also signed offensive lineman AJ Arcuri, offensive lineman Logan Bruss, defensive lineman Marquise Copeland, running back Royce Freeman, defensive back Tanner Ingle, receiver Tyler Johnson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, offensive lineman Mike McAllister, defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, offensive lineman Grant Miller, receiver Xavier Smith, outside linebacker Keir Thomas II and receiver Austin Trammell.