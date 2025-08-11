Brevin Jordan carted off at Texans practice

Another member of the Texans may have suffered a serious injury.

Via multiple reporters, Houston tight end Brevin Jordan was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Jordan, 25, was returning from a torn ACL. Reporters on the scene noted that Jordan was weeping after going down. Teammates came up to console him, creating an emotional, somber environment for the rest of practice.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Jordan has appeared in 36 games with 12 starts. He’s caught 53 passes for 532 yards with five touchdowns.