nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Brevin Jordan carted off at Texans practice

  
Published August 11, 2025 04:37 PM

Another member of the Texans may have suffered a serious injury.

Via multiple reporters, Houston tight end Brevin Jordan was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Jordan, 25, was returning from a torn ACL. Reporters on the scene noted that Jordan was weeping after going down. Teammates came up to console him, creating an emotional, somber environment for the rest of practice.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Jordan has appeared in 36 games with 12 starts. He’s caught 53 passes for 532 yards with five touchdowns.