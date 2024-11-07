Brian Branch apologizes for flipping double birds to Packers fans

Lions defensive back Brian Branch apologized Wednesday for flipping off the Packers crowd after being ejected in Sunday’s game.

Branch was frustrated for being tossed for a hit on a defenseless receiver and took that out on fans as he departed, drawing another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct for his double bird.

“That’s not something I wanted to show or want people to notice me as that,” Branch said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who seen that and that won’t happen again.”

Branch’s teammates joked about his middle finger salute Wednesday, yelling, “Throw them up, BB.”

But Branch wasn’t laughing.

Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil said it was hard to find a teaching point from Branch’s hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton in the second quarter. Coaches encouraged Branch to lower his target, and Branch agreed.

“I most definitely agree with the call. My target was obviously high, but that was never my intentions to aim for the head,” Branch said. “Moving forward I do have to move my target down.”

Branch said he had no malicious intent, and Melton defended the hit as “playing ball” after the game.

“I’m all good, so it is what it is,” Melton said. “He was playing ball, and he hit me when I was in the air, so it is what it is.”