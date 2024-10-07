 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Branch, Frank Ragnow practiced for Lions Monday

  
Published October 7, 2024 02:13 PM

The Lions got two key players back on the field in their first post-bye practice on Monday.

Safety Brian Branch did not play in the Week Four win over the Seahawks because of an illness and center Frank Ragnow missed the game with a pectoral injury, but the time off seems to have been beneficial to both players.

‘They were both out there practicing today. As of right now, they look good,” head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference.

The Lions won’t release a practice report until Wednesday, so there’s no word on the participation level for either player. Assuming they’re both working fully, it seems likely that they’ll be on the field against the Cowboys in Week Six.