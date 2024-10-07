Brian Branch, Frank Ragnow practiced for Lions Monday

The Lions got two key players back on the field in their first post-bye practice on Monday.

Safety Brian Branch did not play in the Week Four win over the Seahawks because of an illness and center Frank Ragnow missed the game with a pectoral injury, but the time off seems to have been beneficial to both players.

‘They were both out there practicing today. As of right now, they look good,” head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference.

The Lions won’t release a practice report until Wednesday, so there’s no word on the participation level for either player. Assuming they’re both working fully, it seems likely that they’ll be on the field against the Cowboys in Week Six.

