 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell return to Lions practice

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:50 PM

The Lions got three starters back on the practice field on Thursday.

Safety Brian Branch (toe), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants after missing Wednesday’s practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Giants after Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) were the only Lions players out of practice on Thursday. Arnold did not play last Sunday and Joseph has missed the last four games.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), center Graham Glasgow (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), right guard Tate Ratledge (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (oblique), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey (wrist), tight end Brock Wright (ankle), offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), and running back Jacob Saylors (back) were full participants.