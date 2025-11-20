Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell return to Lions practice

The Lions got three starters back on the practice field on Thursday.

Safety Brian Branch (toe), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants after missing Wednesday’s practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Giants after Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) were the only Lions players out of practice on Thursday. Arnold did not play last Sunday and Joseph has missed the last four games.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), center Graham Glasgow (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), right guard Tate Ratledge (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (oblique), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey (wrist), tight end Brock Wright (ankle), offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), and running back Jacob Saylors (back) were full participants.