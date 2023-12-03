Brian Burns ejected for throwing punch after Mike Evans’ 75-yard TD

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, the longest reception of his career.

He outran Panthers defensive back CJ Henderson to the pylon, with officials ruling him out of bounds at the 1. The Bucs challenged it, and replay overturned it to a touchdown with Evans diving in with the ball inside the pylon before his left hand touched out of bounds.

It was the 91st touchdown of his career, tying Davante Adams and Isaac Bruce for 13th-most in NFL history.

Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns was ejected on the extra point, taking a swing at Bucs offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

The Bucs lead 14-10.

The Panthers scored earlier in the third quarter, taking a 10-7 lead on a 1-yard run by Chuba Hubbard.

Evans has five receptions for 144 yards, the second most yards he has had in a game this season.