Brian Burns questionable after missing Friday’s practice

The Panthers know they’ll be missing several defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Texans and edge rusher Brian Burns may be out of the lineup as well.

Burns missed practice on Friday because of an elbow injury. He was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday and has been listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Safety Vonn Bell (quad) was ruled out after missing practice all week. Safety Jeremy Chinn and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos were placed on injured reserve earlier this week, so it’s not an ideal state of affairs for the 0-6 club.

In better news, right guard Austin Corbett has no designation and is set to make his 2023 debut. Corbett has been out since tearing his ACL last year.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle) is out along with Bell. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee, rest), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) join Burns in the questionable group.