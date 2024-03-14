Brian Burns says he’s “giddy” to be a Giant

The Giants made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded second- and fifth-round draft picks to the Panthers for defensive end Brian Burns, and signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract. Burns says he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m kind of overtaken with a lot of emotions,’’ Burns said, via the New York Post. “Once I’m done processing, I’m super excited to be here. Right now I’m kind of all over the place. I’m a little giddy.’’

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, and Burns himself is coming off an even worse 2-15 season with the Panthers. But Burns believes he’s going to be part of building a winner with the Giants.

“They’re getting somebody that’s coming to work,’’ Burns said. “I’ll always be professional, I always be a pro, that’s No. 1. I’m relentless. They’re getting a playmaker and they’re just getting a guy that’s gonna really enjoy the process, take it day by day. I really take a lot of pride in getting better. I feel like I can learn from a lot of cats, especially on this team. I’m a team guy, always been a team guy, I’m a natural leader and just ready to get to work.’’

A year ago, the Giants gave quarterback Daniel Jones a big contract, and that blew up in their faces. They’ll hope the Burns deal looks better, and that Jones can turn things around enough that Giants fans can be giddy about a return to the playoffs in 2024.