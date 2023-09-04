Brian Burns still not practicing, Frank Reich says, “There’s a business side to this”

Despite his desire to get a new contract, Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns didn’t hold out of training camp. But as the season approaches and Burns remains under his rookie contract, he’s holding in.

Burns again declined to participate in the Panthers’ practice today, as he did last week. Although Burns has not explained why he has been sitting out, head coach Frank Reich’s reference to “business” today makes clear that it’s about Burns’ contract.

“My view of Brian Burns doesn’t diminish at all. We understand there’s a business side to this thing we do. I still respect and admire the way he’s handled himself. I have nothing but the highest regard for Brian Burns,” Reich said.

Burns is owed a base salary of just over $16 million this season, but he wants a long-term contract extension and so far the Panthers haven’t shown him the money he’s looking for. If he continues to refuse to practice, the Panthers could fine him for conduct detrimental to the team. If he sits out games, he would lose $900,000 a week.