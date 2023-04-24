Brian Burns underwent ankle surgery last week

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns underwent surgery on his right ankle last Wednesday, the team announced Monday.

Doctors are expected to clear him in time for training camp this summer.

Burns missed the regular-season finale with an ankle sprain. He participated in the Pro Bowl Games, and, in fact, he was racing Myles Garrett through an obstacle course when the Browns edge rusher dislocated his toe.

Burns, though, is the one who required surgery.

When he returned to the team’s offseason program, Burns reported soreness. Medical tests last week revealed a small fracture, and Dr. Robert Anderson performed the operation.

Burns earned Pro Bowl honors for the season time with a career-best 12.5 sacks in 16 games.