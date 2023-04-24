 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Burns underwent ankle surgery last week

  
Published April 24, 2023 06:30 PM
nbc_dps_ryanleaf_230424
April 24, 2023 10:55 AM
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his side of the story regarding his reported dispute with former NFL general manager Bill Polian and the Indianapolis Colts, and previews the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns underwent surgery on his right ankle last Wednesday, the team announced Monday.

Doctors are expected to clear him in time for training camp this summer.

Burns missed the regular-season finale with an ankle sprain. He participated in the Pro Bowl Games, and, in fact, he was racing Myles Garrett through an obstacle course when the Browns edge rusher dislocated his toe.

Burns, though, is the one who required surgery.

When he returned to the team’s offseason program, Burns reported soreness. Medical tests last week revealed a small fracture, and Dr. Robert Anderson performed the operation.

Burns earned Pro Bowl honors for the season time with a career-best 12.5 sacks in 16 games.