Brian Callahan gives up play calling to QB coach Bo Hardegree

After an ugly start to the season, Titans head coach Brian Callahan has fired himself as the offensive play caller in Tennessee.

The team announced today that quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will call plays.

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz will remain in place, an unusual arrangement in which a team has an offensive coordinator but another assistant gets the play calling responsibility.

The Titans are 0-3, and first overall pick Cam Ward is struggling at quarterback, with a completion percentage of just 54.5 percent and an NFL-high 15 sacks through three weeks. That needs to improve, in a hurry.

Callahan went 3-14 in his first season as a head coach last year, and so far there’s little indication that the Titans are any better this year. Callahan surely has concerns that his job is in jeopardy if the Titans don’t get better, and he’ll hope that Hardegree can jump start the offense.