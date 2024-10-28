Brian Callahan: I’m not at all dissuaded from my vision for the Titans

The Titans raised some eyebrows when they fired Mike Vrabel as their head coach after the 2023 season and the first months of Brian Callahan’s tenure have not gone as hoped.

Sunday’s 52-14 loss to the Lions dropped the Titans to 1-6 and it featured sloppy play across all three phases of the game. It came a week after the Titans got blown out by the Bills, so the performances have been getting worse in Tennessee.

On Monday, Callahan’s press conference featured several questions about the level of belief in the direction of the franchise. Callahan said he’s not “dissuaded from what I think we’re capable of being” by the run of bad results and said the reason for that is because “the definition of faith and trust is believing in something you don’t have any proof of at the moment.”

“Our record is what it is,” Callahan said. “It’s not indicative to me of what I think we’re capable of. That’s the first thing. The second thing, I don’t — my vision and my belief and what we’re going to do and how we’re doing it. Haven’t had the results to show for it yet and that’s disappointing. I was hopeful, I was anticipating better than where we’re at right now. That’s just the reality, but we’re not there. . . . We should be better. We need to be better. I know where we’re headed, I believe in it very much.”

Callahan said he’s had good communication with owner Amy Adams Strunk and feels that she shares his belief in the team’s future, but noted that “none of us are that patient” in the NFL. That means some tangible signs of growth would be a good thing for Callahan and the Titans in the weeks to come.