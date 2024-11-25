Brian Callahan: I’m very happy with how Will Levis has progressed

Sunday’s win over the Texans was Tennessee’s first since quarterback Will Levis returned from a right shoulder injury and it continued a run of improved play for the second-year player.

Levis was 18-of-24 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 32-27 win and he’s thrown for 748 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the last three weeks. On Monday, head coach Brian Callahan was asked about that kind of performance will make Levis the long-term answer at the position.

“I hesitate to make any proclamations or anything like that,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “But I’ve just been really happy with the way Will has progressed. He’s played winning football from that position, really over the last three weeks, and I’d like to see it continue.”

Callahan added that he thinks there’s “another level” that Levis can reach when it comes to making quicker decisions and that the team will work to “unlock” them as they move deeper into the season.