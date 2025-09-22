Brian Callahan on job security: I don’t really worry about that

Titans fans serenaded their team with boos and calls to fire head coach Brian Callahan as they left the field at the end of the first half on Sunday, but Callahan said after the 41-20 loss to the Colts that he’s not worrying about his job security.

Callahan incurred the ire of the fans when the team took a delay of game penalty before trying a field goal on fourth-and-1 late in the second quarter. The penalty came after both the Colts and Titans used timeouts and it forced Joey Slye to take a 62-yarder that he missed. That left the Colts with good field position and enough time to extend their lead to 20-6 at the break.

At his press conference, Callahan, who is 3-17 since taking the job, was asked how many more chances he thinks he’ll get in Tennessee.

“I don’t really worry about that to be honest,” Callahan said. “My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible, and the rest of that stuff is what it is. I don’t think about those things. You really can’t. I mean this is hard enough as it is to put those other things and think about that doesn’t do anybody any good. I just go to work and work as hard as I can. I put as much effort as I can into this and that is what it is.”

Callahan said that he sent the offense out on the field after the two timeouts because he had not made up his mind about what to do and the delay came because “the operational part of it to kick it on time didn’t happen” after he sent the kicking team out. Callahan acknowledged that it “looks really bad at the end of the day” and that was also the case for his failure to know the rules for a catch in Week 1, so it’s little surprise that questions about how much longer the Titans will stay the course have started to pop up.