Brian Callahan: Titans need to run the ball to stop defenses from teeing off on Cam Ward

Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked an NFL-high 11 times this season, which is not what any team wants to see after drafting a quarterback first overall. Titans coach Brian Callahan says a good running game will help keep Ward upright.

“Some of the commitment to trying to run the ball is the defenses we were playing,” Callahan said, via ESPN. “How do you keep the defense from teeing off? You’ve got to be able to run the football and put yourself in more manageable spots on third down, in particular.”

Callahan said the Titans need to do a better job of not putting Ward in obvious passing situations.

“We’ve put ourselves in some tough third downs over the course of these two games on a first-down sack or a penalty or things of that nature,” Callahan said.

The most important part of Ward avoiding sacks will come from Ward himself learning to recognize the pass rush and get rid of the football quickly. But Callahan thinks the running game can help Ward as well.