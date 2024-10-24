 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Brian Callahan: We may have different players, but we’re still trying to win

  
Published October 24, 2024 06:58 AM

Brian Callahan’s first season as the Titans head coach has not started off as hoped and the team began reacting to that on Wednesday.

They agreed to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones in separate deals that added draft assets the team can use to upgrade a roster that opened the season with five losses in six games. Neither trade was official when Callahan spoke to reporters on Wednesday so he didn’t address them directly, but he did acknowledge “we’re in a spot right now trying to find a way to dig out” of a position they don’t want to be in.

Callahan also said that the team is not throwing in the towel on the season as they do that digging.

“My outlook is to go try to win as many games as possible,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “We’re going to do everything we can to put players in position to go win. We may have different players playing, but that’s just what it is.”

The Titans’ revamped roster will be up against the 5-1 Lions this weekend, so there’s a pretty good chance things are going to get worse before they have a chance to start getting better in Nashville.