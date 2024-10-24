Brian Callahan: We may have different players, but we’re still trying to win

Brian Callahan’s first season as the Titans head coach has not started off as hoped and the team began reacting to that on Wednesday.

They agreed to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones in separate deals that added draft assets the team can use to upgrade a roster that opened the season with five losses in six games. Neither trade was official when Callahan spoke to reporters on Wednesday so he didn’t address them directly, but he did acknowledge “we’re in a spot right now trying to find a way to dig out” of a position they don’t want to be in.

Callahan also said that the team is not throwing in the towel on the season as they do that digging.

“My outlook is to go try to win as many games as possible,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “We’re going to do everything we can to put players in position to go win. We may have different players playing, but that’s just what it is.”

The Titans’ revamped roster will be up against the 5-1 Lions this weekend, so there’s a pretty good chance things are going to get worse before they have a chance to start getting better in Nashville.